Save 22% on GE’s Alexa-enabled Color Light Strip at $50, more from $15

Best Buy is currently offering the C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip for $49.98 shipped. Typically fetching $65, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best to date. This 80-inch smart light strip features full RGB color illumination alongside dimmable capabilities. Place it behind your TV, on a shelf, or elsewhere in your home for a splash of color. It’s compatible with plenty of different smart home ecosystems, so whether it’s Alexa, Assistant, or a smartphone, you’re covered. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 90 customers. Head below for even more C by GE discounts from $15.

Update 6/17 @ 2:54 PM: Wetekcity Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AMIR USB-powered TV LED Light Strip for $11.19 Prime shipped with the code TZ9INWFR at checkout. This is a 20% discount and is the best available. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Today’s C by GE deals are joined by a $60 discount on Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell. That’s on top of this morning’s offer on the HomeKit-enabled Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat at $116.50 and everything else you’ll find in our smart home guide.

Create the perfect mood with this GE C full-color smart LED light strip. Millions of color options offer vast customization choices, and the tunable white light option syncs with your body’s sleep cycle. This GE C full-color LED light strip features Bluetooth technology and an iOS and Android-compatible app for hands-free usage.

