Save 22% on GE’s Alexa-enabled Color Light Strip at $50, more from $15

- Jun. 17th 2020 2:33 pm ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering the C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip for $49.98 shipped. Typically fetching $65, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best to date. This 80-inch smart light strip features full RGB color illumination alongside dimmable capabilities. Place it behind your TV, on a shelf, or elsewhere in your home for a splash of color. It’s compatible with plenty of different smart home ecosystems, so whether it’s Alexa, Assistant, or a smartphone, you’re covered. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 90 customers. Head below for even more C by GE discounts from $15.

Update 6/17 @ 2:54 PM: Wetekcity Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AMIR USB-powered TV LED Light Strip for $11.19 Prime shipped with the code TZ9INWFR at checkout. This is a 20% discount and is the best available. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Other C by GE deals

Today’s C by GE deals are joined by a $60 discount on Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell. That’s on top of this morning’s offer on the HomeKit-enabled Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat at $116.50 and everything else you’ll find in our smart home guide.

C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip features:

Create the perfect mood with this GE C full-color smart LED light strip. Millions of color options offer vast customization choices, and the tunable white light option syncs with your body’s sleep cycle. This GE C full-color LED light strip features Bluetooth technology and an iOS and Android-compatible app for hands-free usage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
GE

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go