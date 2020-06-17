An Amazon low brings Sphero’s RVR all-terrain coding robot to $154 (Save $96)

Amazon is currently offering the Sphero RVR All-Terrain Coding Robot for $153.77 shipped. Typically fetching $250, today’s offer slashes 38% off the going rate, beats our previous mention by $26, and marks a new all-time low. Sphero RVR pairs a customizable robot with other coding platforms out there like Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and even littleBits. The bot itself is packed with a variety of onboard sensors like IR, light, and color, and two large treads allow it to be driven in all sorts of environments. Over 715 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to take Sphero’s coding capabilities for a spin is with its Mini robot at $48. This one isn’t as customizable as the lead deal, but it still gives you access to the same programming knowhow, alongside a fun rolling design. Learn more in our review.

Speaking of ways to get the little ones programming, LEGO just unveiled its latest Mindstorms set with five different robots to assemble and iPhone support. Or if you’re looking for another way to keep the kids busy with some education content, be sure to check out our roundup of favorite coding kits for additional alternatives.

Sphero RVR All-Terrain Coding Robot features:

RVR is Sphero’s revolutionary take on the programmable robot. It’s drivable right out of the box, packed with a diverse suite of sensors and built for customization. RVR is a mobile platform for hackers, makers, educators, and learners.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!