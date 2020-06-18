Score a 2-pack of in-wall smart outlets for $27.50 at Amazon (Reg. $45+)

Lumary Electrical (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Smart Wi-Fi In-wall Outlets for $27.59 shipped with the code VMGIIY23 at checkout. Normally over $45 for this 2-pack, you’re saving 40% with today’s sale and it’s among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering individual outlet control, the in-wall design here provides a sleek and flush design that external plugs just can’t match. Plus, there are two USB ports on each plug that provide a combined 2.1A of power to keep your electronics charged easily. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for a smart plug without having to rewire your outlets? The TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug is a great option. It’s just $11 Prime shipped and brings Alexa and Assistant voice control to your devices. However, it’s quite bulky, and you’ll likely only be able to use one of these per outlet in your home due to its size.

Now, these plugs work with both Alexa and Assistant for voice control, so it only seems right to remind you to check out some ongoing sales on smart speakers. Today, we spotted the Echo Show 5 bundled with a Blink Mini for $65, but we have even more Alexa-enabled speakers on sale with prices from $17.50. Prefer Google’s ecosystem? Assistant-enabled devices are available right now as low as $29 as part of Google’s Father’s Day promotions.

Lumary Wi-Fi In-wall Outlet features:

Voice Control: Mechanical on/off by one key, voice control on each socket separately or whole outlet together by favorite voice assistant(Echo and Google Home). 2 USB ports are controlled together, not separately.

Control from Anywhere: Control lights or appliances wirelessly with Lumary or Smart Life APP from anywhere in the world, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi required(not compatible with 5GHz).

DIY Setting: Set regular schedules to automatically control lights and small appliances, share device access with your family, group multiple device and control together, wake up the outlet by Temp, Humidity, PM2.5, more

