The (PRODUCT) RED Apple Watch Modern Buckle Band has struck $119 (New low)

- Jun. 18th 2020 1:04 pm ET

$119
Amazon is offering the Apple Watch 40mm Modern Buckle Band in (PRODUCT) RED for $119.20 shipped. That’s $29 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked. This Apple Watch band is comprised of top-grain leather that’s “lightly milled and tumbled to maintain its refined texture.” To keep it looking its best for years to come, Apple added a layer of Vectran weave which happens to be the “same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.”

Apple Watch 40mm Modern Buckle Band features:

A small French tannery established in 1803 produces the supple Granada leather for this elegant band. The smooth top-grain leather is lightly milled and tumbled to maintain its refined texture. What looks like a solid buckle is actually a two-piece magnetic closure that’s delightfully simple to secure. We also added an inner layer of Vectran weave for strength and stretch resistance. It’s the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.

