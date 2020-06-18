Bose Quietcontrol 30 Earbuds deliver ANC for $237 (Save 20%), more from $159

- Jun. 18th 2020 9:37 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Bose Quietcontrol 30 Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $237 shipped. Also available directly from Bose for $1 more. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount, marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and is a new all-time low. Bose Quietcontrol 30 sport a neckband design that delivers active noise cancellation, up to 10-hours of battery life per charge, and more. An inline mic with remote also allows you to take calls or adjust the volume. Over 1,990 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones II for $159. Down from $229, you’ll save 30% and drop the price to match its Amazon low. With up to 15-hours of playback, this pair of Bluetooth headphones delivers “deep, immersive sound” and you’ll also be able to pair them with two devices at a time. Over 9,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Last night we detailed a new pair of AI-powered true-wireless earbuds with up to 100-hour battery life. Learn all about what RexBuds have to offer right here. You’ll also still be able to score a new all-time low on the latest Powerbeats earbuds at $119.

Bose Quietcontrol 30 Earbuds feature:

Listen like never before with QuietControl 30 wireless headphones. Breakthrough technology lets you set your own level of noise cancellation, so you can control how much of the world you want to let in – or how quiet you want your surroundings to be.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
bose

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go