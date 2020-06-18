Bose Quietcontrol 30 Earbuds deliver ANC for $237 (Save 20%), more from $159

Amazon is currently offering the Bose Quietcontrol 30 Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $237 shipped. Also available directly from Bose for $1 more. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount, marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and is a new all-time low. Bose Quietcontrol 30 sport a neckband design that delivers active noise cancellation, up to 10-hours of battery life per charge, and more. An inline mic with remote also allows you to take calls or adjust the volume. Over 1,990 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones II for $159. Down from $229, you’ll save 30% and drop the price to match its Amazon low. With up to 15-hours of playback, this pair of Bluetooth headphones delivers “deep, immersive sound” and you’ll also be able to pair them with two devices at a time. Over 9,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Bose Quietcontrol 30 Earbuds feature:

Listen like never before with QuietControl 30 wireless headphones. Breakthrough technology lets you set your own level of noise cancellation, so you can control how much of the world you want to let in – or how quiet you want your surroundings to be.

