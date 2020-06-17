Redux Audio is the latest to enter the truly wireless headphone lineup with its RexBuds. These earbuds, which are truly-wireless and offer up to 100-hours of battery life, are powered through artificial intelligence. What does the AI in RedBuds do? Well, it’s how the active noise cancellation functions, making these buds a great option for those on iPhone or Android who aren’t a fan of Apple’s AirPods.

RexBuds can last for 100-hours per charge

While RexBuds have many features, all of which make them a good option for those in the market for a new pair of true wireless earbuds, the battery life is sure to make them stand out from the rest. AirPods has around 24-hours of playback time before you need to recharge, and Google’s Pixel Buds can last for up to 24-hours as well. RexBuds, on the other hand, have an insane 100-hours of battery life.

Each bud can last for up to 10-hours on a single charge, and the case packs an additional 90-hours of usage before it’s time to plug it back in. The great thing here is that the case charges over USB-C and even supports fast charging, though RexBuds doesn’t tell us what the maximum wattage supported is.

IPX5 water resistance is great for an active lifestyle

RexBuds are rated to be IPX5 water-resistant, which means they can “resist a sustained, low-pressure water jet spray.” This also allows them to be worn while working out, doing yardwork, or just for everyday use.

Pair this with hand-free calling and Google Assistant/Siri access, an ergonomic design, and the aforementioned 10-hours of battery life that’s in each bud, you should easily be able to go all-day with these in, regardless of the weather or activity you’re doing.

AI-powered ANC and transparency mode to hear what’s around you, or block it out

Whether you want to hear everything that’s going on around you or block it out, RexBuds can do it. Through the power of artificial intelligence, RexBuds is “one of the most advanced headsets in the industry.” While the active noise canceling mode is something many are including, it’s the more simple of the two options that RexBuds offers. ANC blocks out all sound around you, providing a peaceful setup that lets you enjoy what’s coming through your headphones without any distractions.

However, the Transparency Mode that RexBuds offer is quite unique. AirPods Pro have a Transparency Mode that disables ANC and uses the external microphones to pipe in outside noise, but RexBuds goes a step further. The AI here recognizes over 6,000 distinct sound characteristics. This allows the earbuds to “know” which sounds to block and which to let through, giving you a more tailored experience when using Transparency Mode.

Pricing and availability

You can pre-order RedBuds for $125 as part of a special pre-launch offer. However, after they start shipping (which is in July), the price will go up to $250.

