ComiXology is continuing its deals this week by kicking off a collection of discounted Scott Snyder DC graphic novels and single issue reads from under $1. With up to 90% in savings to be had, one standout is on All-Star Batman Vol. 1: My Own Worst Enemy at $5.99. Down from $13, today’s offer is good for a 54% discount and matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This comic sends Batman on a cross-country trip with Two-Face, an old friend turned foe. The 190-page novel has earned best-seller status from the New York Times, making it a must-read for fans of the caped crusader. Head below for other notable DC comic deals.

Other notable DC comic deals include:

All-Star Batman Vol. 1 synopsis:

In this new graphic novel, Batman finds himself trying to help old friend Harvey Dent…now known as the villainous Two-Face! The Dark Knight accompanies his foe on a cross-country trip to fix his scarred face and hopefully end the Two-Face identity forever. But when the former Gotham City D.A. sets his plan into motion to free himself, what deadly secrets from the past will bubble to the surface.

