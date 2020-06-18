Take woodworking to the next level with DEWALT’s Plunge Router: $205 (New low)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Plunge Router (DW625) for $205 shipped. That’s $63 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $33. This router is equipped with a powerful 15-amp motor that allows it to deliver high-quality finishes to your next woodworking project. Features include a rack-and-pinion depth adjuster, magnified scale, and more. Phosphorous bronze bushings provide a “smooth plunge” as well as a one-piece motor shaft and spindle that ensures “perpendicularity and accuracy.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

DEWALT Plunge Router (DW625) features:

Offering excellent professional grade quality and comfortable handling, the DEWALT DW625 variable speed electronic plunge router is powered by a 3 horsepower, 15 amp motor for power and precision. It offers a soft start for smoother operation and variable speeds from 8,000 to 22,000 RPM.

