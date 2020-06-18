Take woodworking to the next level with DEWALT’s Plunge Router: $205 (New low)

- Jun. 18th 2020 4:56 pm ET

$205
0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Plunge Router (DW625) for $205 shipped. That’s $63 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $33. This router is equipped with a powerful 15-amp motor that allows it to deliver high-quality finishes to your next woodworking project. Features include a rack-and-pinion depth adjuster, magnified scale, and more. Phosphorous bronze bushings provide a “smooth plunge” as well as a one-piece motor shaft and spindle that ensures “perpendicularity and accuracy.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While you’re at it, don’t miss out on Home Depot’s Last Chance Father’s Day sale. In our roundup you’ll find top picks that offer up to 35% off tools and more.

Need a mechanics set? We’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on Craftsman’s 105-piece kit at $60. That’s 50% off what you’d typically spend, making now an excellent time to strike.

DEWALT Plunge Router (DW625) features:

Offering excellent professional grade quality and comfortable handling, the DEWALT DW625 variable speed electronic plunge router is powered by a 3 horsepower, 15 amp motor for power and precision. It offers a soft start for smoother operation and variable speeds from 8,000 to 22,000 RPM.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$205
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dewalt

About the Author