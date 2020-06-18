Save on Google Nest cameras, alarm systems, smart locks, more from $149

Today we’re seeing a collection of Google’s smart home security offerings on sale, headlined by the Nest Cam Outdoor for $149 shipped at Amazon. Also available at B&H and BuyDig for the same price. Typically fetching $199, today’s offer matches our previous mention, comes within $25 of the 2020 low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. You can also score a 2-pack for $238, down from its $398 value. Standout features here include 1080p recording, two-way talk, and integration with the rest of Google’s smart home ecosystem. There’s also an entirely weather-resistant design, meaning you’ll easily be able to surveil outdoor areas when monitoring for package drop-offs, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,100 customers. Head below for more Google Nest deals.

Other Nest deals include:

Today’s selection of security-centered Google gear joins the ongoing Father’s Day sale that’s discounting Nest speakers, Chromecast, and more from $29. Of course, you’ll find even more ways to enhance your setup in our smart home guide, as well.

Nest Cam Outdoor features:

Meet Nest Cam Outdoor. It stands watch 24/7, rain or shine. Plugs into power so you never have to worry about dead batteries. And sends an alert to your phone when it detects activity. It even lets you talk back through the Nest app. This is what an outdoor security camera should be.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!