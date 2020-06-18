Gotham’s 20-pc. kitchen-in-a-box cookware has everything for $140 (Reg. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the Gotham Steel 20-Piece All-in-One Kitchen Cookware and Bakeware Set for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200 at Amazon, Home Depot, and elsewhere, today’s deal is $60 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This set combines a 5-piece Gotham Steel bakeware collection with a complete cookware lineup including a pair of frying pans, sauce pans, a 5-quart stock pot, and a steamer, all with lids. They feature non-stick Ti-Cerama coating, and an aluminum build as well as a scratch-proof and metal utensil-safe design that can also get thrown in the oven at up to 500-degrees. This complete kitchen cookware set ships with a 90-day warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the extra bakeware gear or just aren’t looking for such a high-end set, AmazonBasics makes a couple options starting from just $41.50. While not nearly as robust as today’s lead deal, and recommended for hand washing unlike the dishwasher-safe Gotham Steel above, you’re saving a small fortune with these highly-rated Amazon options.

But if you’re planning on getting some cooking done outside these days, check out this discounted Bluetooth meat thermometer, Traeger Pellet Grills, and our feature on upgrading your backyard BBQs this summer.

More on the Gotham Steel 20-Piece Cookware Set:

Introducing this all inclusive cookware & bakeware set from Gotham Steel! Now, not only can you cook & bake with this set but you can steam, deep fry, roast, boil & more! Contents of the 20 Piece Set Include: The Gotham Steel Five Piece Bakeware Set: cookie sheet, muffin pan, square baking pan, loaf pan, round baking pan. The Gotham Steel Ten Piece Bakeware Set: 8.5″ fry pan, 10.25″ fry pan with lid, 5QT stock pot with lid, stainless steel steamer rack, 1.5QT sauce pan with lid, 2.5QT sauce pan with lid.

