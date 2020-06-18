Expand your Hot Wheels id collection, die-cast cars now on sale from under $3

Amazon is now offering a number of notable deals on Hot Wheels id die-cast cars with deals starting from under $3. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the Hot Wheels id Time Attaxi for $2.87. Regularly as much as $7, it has been sliding down in price over the last several months and is now within cents of the all-time low. Not only are these die-cast cars great collectibles, they are also compatible the Hot Wheels id Smart Track as well as the free mobile app. Each id car is embedded with an NFC chip so they can be scanned into the app with the Hot Wheels Race Portal (sold separately). Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more about Hot Wheels id in our hands-on review. Head below for more deals.
More Hot Wheels car deals:
- id Oval Drive $3 (Reg. $5+)
- id Super Blitzen $3 (Reg. $4+)
- id ’71 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV $5 (Reg. $7)
- id Howlin’ Heat $3.50 (Reg. $4.50+)
- id HiWay Hauler 3.0 $3 (Reg. $5+)
- And many more from $5…
If you’re not interested in the id series, there are some other one-off Hot Wheels cars for less. The First Editions: Solar Eagle III is listed at $2 on Amazon while the First Editions 1:64 Scale Realistix Silver Airy 8 Motorcycle is going for just over $1. But outside of those, today’s id options are some of the most affordable out there right now.
But if these are for the kids, and you don’t think they will appreciate them, we have loads of other deals to browse through. Gotrax’s Electric Scooter hit an all-time low while Sphero’s RVR all-terrain coding robot is nearly $100 off. Or get them in the water with today’s BOGO free Disney swimwear and beach towel sale.
More on the Hot Wheels id Time Attaxi:
- Hot Wheels id takes vehicle play to a new level of pulse pounding excitement, offering a first-of-its kind mixed play experience.
- Track speed and count laps with your classic Hot Wheels track and the Hot Wheels Race Portal. With every milestone conquered, kids’ racing prowess is boosted.
- Build a virtual garage of outrageous vehicles to race, jump, crash and compete. Unlock performance boosts, races and rad rewards.
- Exciting mini-collections of vehicles and unique one-of-a-kind models available (sold separately).
