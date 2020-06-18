We are now tracking a series of very notable deals on Disney beach towels, swimming gear, and accessories. The official shopDisney storefront is now offering buy one get one free and a wide selection of swimwear for the kids, as well as sandals, beach towels, goggles, sunglasses, and much more. There’s a gigantic list of items eligible for the sale here and everything ships free in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC. Head below for a closer look.

The timing on this sale is perfect as the summer weather rolls in and for locking-in some upcoming birthday gifts at a discount. Today’s sale is a BOGO event so you’re essentially getting your second item for free. And you can feel free to mix and match with any of the items on this landing page.

Just about everything on the Disney store is already quite competitively priced. The Disney beach towels for example, like the Mickey Mouse and Friends edition, sell for around $16.99 at shopDisney and can go for as much as $37 at Amazon. Needless to say, scoring a couple of these for the kids today amounts to up to $17 in savings and is the most affordable option out there right now. These Disney beach towels are 100% cotton with a soft plush topside and an “absorbent” French terry knit backside.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the sale right here for additional options. Outside of the Disney beach towel and swimwear sale, you’ll also find an assortment of kids’ t-shirts starting from $12, all of which have been marked down from between $16 and $20.

While we are on the topic, Apple has some Disney flicks on sale right now and you’ll find the discounted Mickey-edition Echo Wall Clock right here. In case you missed them, the new 1,700 piece Mickey and Minnie Mouse buildable characters set is a must-see along with Reebok’s Woody and Buzz Fury OG sneakers.

More on the Mickey Mouse and Friends Beach Towel:

Wrap up an adventurous day spent frolicking in the waves or lounging on the shore with this Mickey Mouse and Friends Beach Towel. Featuring screen art of beach buddies Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy, this plush towel is simply to-dry-for!

