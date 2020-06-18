NETGEAR combines a DOCSIS 3.0 modem and 802.11ac router for $160 (Save 24%)

B&H is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router and DOCSIS 3.0 Modem hybrid for $159.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $210, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats the competing discount at Amazon by $22, and is the best we’ve seen this year. Combing both a Wi-Fi router and modem, this hybrid allows you to overhaul your network with up to 1900Mb/s speeds, 1,800-square feet of coverage, and three Gigabit Ethernet ports. Ideal for 400Mb/s internet plans, adding this to your setup can slash up to $120 off yearly rental bills. It’s compatible with Comcast, Spectrum, and more, but it’s a good idea to check with your provider to confirm compatibility. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,400 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the built-in Wi-Fi capabilities of the featured deal to save even more with NETGEAR’s CM600 Cable Modem at $76. This alternative comes equipped with the same support for 400Mb/s plans, but you’ll have to supply a router yourself. Over 12,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. You’ll still of course benefit from the lack of rental fees.

Speaking of routers, we’re seeing the ARRIS mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh offering at its 2020 low of $330 right now, saving you $70 from the going rate. That’s alongside Linksys Velop 802.11ac system on sale for $250.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Modem Router features:

The Nighthawk Dual-Band AC1900 Router with 24 x 8 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem delivers WiFi speeds of up to 1.9Gbps. It ensures uninterrupted HD video streaming with 24×8 channel bonding. Save up to $120 a year by eliminating Internet service provider rental fees. This cable modem router supports XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox & more.

