Enjoy Dolby Atmos with Sony’s 3.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar at $498 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar for $498 shipped. Also available at BuyDig. Normally selling for $600, today’s offer is good for a $102 discount, marks one of the very first times we’ve seen it on sale, and is a new all-time low. Headlined by Dolby Atmos support, Sony’s 3.1-channel soundbar comes equipped with a Vertical Sound Engine for more immersive audio as well as a wireless subwoofer. Alongside Bluetooth, there’s also a built-in HDMI port with 4K HDR passthrough capabilities. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’d rather just improve your TV’s audio instead of trying to replicate the home theater experience, the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar at $179 might be a better call. It’ll still give your setup a boost in the sound department, but lacks Dolby Atmos and other more premium features.

This morning we spotted Anker’s Nebula Mars II Smart Projector on sale for $370, dropping from its usual $500 price tag. That followed up yesterday’s $200 discount on the TCL 75-inch 4K HDR Roku TV, as well as everything else you’ll find in our home theater guide.

Sony Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

Experience crystal-clear sound quality with this Sony 3.1 Ch. soundbar. Vertical sound engine technology creates cinematic audio that seriously enhances your listening experience. Enjoy smartphone and iPad streaming with voice-activated Bluetooth technology.

