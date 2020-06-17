Save $200 on TCL’s 75-inch 4K HDR Smart Roku TV at the 2020 low of $700

Amazon is currently offering the TCL 75S425 75-inch 4K HDR Smart Roku TV for $699.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Typically fetching up to $900, it recently dropped to $800 with today’s offer saving you $200 overall and matching the lowest we’ve seen this year. This is also the best we’ve seen since February and comes within $50 of the all-time low. Upgrade movie night with a home theater-worthy 75-inch display by picking up TCL’s smart TV. Alongside its 4K HDR picture quality, you’ll enjoy built-in Roku capabilities as well as Alexa and Assistant control. Three HDMI inputs allow you to connect game consoles and the like, plus there’s Ethernet, USB, and more. Over 10,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Score the more affordable 65-inch version of TCL’s popular Roku TV to save some extra cash. You’ll get nearly all the features found in the lead deal, but centered around a slightly smaller 4K HDR panel for $469.99. This one carries the same stellar ratings, as well.

Complete your home theater upgrade by improving the audio quality with the certified refurbished Bose Soundbar 500. Right now it’s marked down to $390, bringing AirPlay 2 and more into your setup at $159 off the going rate. Or you could bring the smart functionality found in the lead deal to an existing TV with one of the Roku streaming media players that are still on sale. Prices start at $29, with two 4K HDR options available.

TCL 75-inch 4K HDR Smart Roku TV features:

Experience immersive entertainment with this 75-inch TCL 4K LED TV. Featuring native 4K Ultra HD resolution and high dynamic range technology, this TV delivers stunningly detailed visuals with rich, vibrant colors. This TCL 4K LED TV streams high-definition content from a variety of services using its integrated Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

