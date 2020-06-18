Amazon is now offering a buy one get one free promotion on Srixon golf balls for Father’s Day. Add any two packs from this landing page to your cart and the second one will be free. There are a wide range of options here with various colors, styles, and more, but you’ll want to focus on the 12-packs to get the most value here. One particular standout is the 12-pack of Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls. Add two 12-packs to your cart and your total will drop to $19.99. That’s essentially 50% off and is matching the lowest price we have tracked at $10 each. The soft-thin cover provides “more greenside spin” and a softer feel overall. They also feature a 338-speed dimple pattern that “cuts through the wind for more accuracy.” Rated 4+ stars from over 360 Amazon customers. More details below.

Score dad a 100-pack of golf tees to go with the two dozen balls above. The Pride Professional pro length package of 100 goes for under $6 Prime shipped at Amazon and carries solid ratings.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the Amazon golf ball Father’s Day sale right here for additional options at up to 50% off.

We also have some great golf apparel deals running right now along with some must-see new tech companions for out on the course. Don’t miss the Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition, the new Garmin MARQ Golfer smartwatch, and Bushnell’s new Wingman golf speaker.

More on the Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls:

Soft, thin cover – provides more greenside spin and softer feel on all pitches, chips and putts

338 speed dimple pattern – the lower drag coefficient dimple pattern cuts through the wind for more accuracy and consistency on every shot

Must purchase 2 or 4 items to qualify for promotional price. Golf balls purchased between June 7-12 will ship on June 12.

