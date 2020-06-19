Jumbo Jenga and Connect 4-like summer games up to 25% off today from $45

- Jun. 19th 2020 8:30 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering up to 25% off Giantville oversized yard games. You can score the 56-piece Giantville Tumbling Wooden Blocks Floor Game for $44.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $60 at Amazon, where it has never gone for less than $48, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. This family/party game brings that giant Jenga experience to the backyard this summer. Standing up to 5-feet tall when fully assembled, this 56-piece set features solid pine wood blocks that have been “hand cut and sanded for smooth game play.” Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More deals below.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Giantville sale right here for additional deals starting from $48. You’ll find even more jumbo wooden block games as well as a gigantic version of Connect 4 to amp up your summer fun.

But if the giant version of these classics is just too much for you, consider the real thing instead. You can scoop up a standard-sized version of Jenga or Connect 4 starting from just under $8 Prime shipped.

We also still have some notable card and board game deals live from just $5 at Amazon and beyond. Or just go all-digital with some discounted classics on Nintendo Switch and be sure to check out the new Game of Thrones board game adaption.

More on the Giantville Tumbling Wooden Blocks Game:

Giantville Tumbling Timbers includes 56 – 7.25″ x 2.3″ x 1.3″ pieces and 19 rows of tumbling timbers fun. This timber game stands 2 feet tall to start and depending on your level of experience can reach a height of 4 feet! this game is great to take outdoors and is perfect for group events, parties, camping and more. Tumbling Timbers can be played by 2 or more players. First, build the tower, then take turns to remove a block (using only one hand) and place on the top. The object is to be the last player to successfully stack a wooden block without knocking down the tower. 

