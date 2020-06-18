New Nintendo eShop sale has classic board games at 50% off + more from $2

While the big Nintendo Summer sale might be over now, there are still plenty of notable deals to be had on Switch games. In fact, a brand new “Classic Family Board Game Sale” hit today. While you won’t find the recently announced Game of Thrones board game digital edition in the sale, there are some great classics along with a collection of indie price drops and more. Highlights include Clue, Pandemic, Catan, BATTLESHIP, Saints Row The Third, Snakeybus, and Agent A, among others. Scoop up this completely free Switch workout game and then head below for today’s eShop sale.

Today’s Nintendo Switch eShop deals:

The Nintendo Switch deals don't stop there though. You'll find even more game deals right here, the Nintendo Poké Ball Plus down at $20, the 400+ page hardcover Zelda Creating a Champion book, and loads of PowerA Switch accessories at up to 25% off.

LEGO also just recently expanded its new Mario theme with nine new building kits and be sure too check out New Pokémon Snap game.

More on Clue The Classic Mystery Game:

CLUE is Hasbro’s classic board game – a grand mansion … a dastardly murder … a gathering of suspicious characters. Now you can play the beloved Hasbro family board game on Nintendo Switch! Join Scarlett, Mustard, Peacock, Green, Orchid and Plum on a night of murder and mystery in Tudor Mansion. Roll the dice to move around the mansion and ask questions: “I suggest it was Miss Scarlett, with the Rope, in the Study!”

