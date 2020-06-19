Kodak’s Mini 2 HD Wireless Smartphone Printer drops to $50 today (Reg. $70+)

- Jun. 19th 2020 12:11 pm ET

Adorama via Amazon is now offering the Kodak Mini 2 HD Wireless Portable Mobile Instant Photo Printer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $100, it has sold in the $70 range over the last few months, is now at the lowest price we can find, and about $11 below our previous mention. This mini printer lets you create 1- by 3.4-inch photos directly from your iOS or Android device, with no cables or buttons required. With a simple NFC or Bluetooth connection, it uses a “four pass D2T2 dye transfer method” to create black/white or full-color photos that “stay bright for up to 10-years.” The free companion app also includes plenty of customization options as well as filters, templates, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Kodak Mini 2 uses a sort of combination paper/ink cartridge to print the images. You can score an extra 20-pack for under $12 Prime shipped to ensure your stocked up and ready to go. This handy carrying case might be a good add-on as well if you plan on getting adventurous with the printer. It sells for just $12 and carries solid ratings.

But if it’s the actual smartphone you’re looking for a deal on, we have plenty of those too. On the iOS side of things we have a Verizon promo that will net you a free iPhone SE as well as a host of previous-generation models starting from just $150. For Android, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Note 10+ is 35% off and we spotted the ASUS ROG Gaming Smartphone at $150 off.

More on the Kodak Mini 2 HD Wireless Printer:

  • Easy print technology – mini smartphone printer lets you print 2. 1 x 3. 4” photos direct from Android or iOS device; No cables or buttons necessary
  • Wireless connectivity – NFC one touch for Android Launches Kodak app to print in seconds; also compatible with iOS/Android via Bluetooth
  • HIGH QUALITY PHOTOS – Innovative 4 PASS D2T2 Dye Transfer Method Produces Beautiful, Detailed Black/White or Color Portraits That Dry Instantly & Stay Bright Up to 10 Yrs

