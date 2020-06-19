Save $150 on the ASUS ROG Gaming Smartphone, now down to $400

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the ASUS ROG 512GB Gaming Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Typically fetching $550, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Centered around a 6-inch Full View AMOLED display, this smartphone packs 512GB of on-board storage as well as 8GB of RAM and two SIM card slots. On the back, you’ll find a dual-camera array comprised of an 8MP wide-angle and 12MP sensors. Unique to the ROG handset is a vapor-chamber cooling system and side-mounted USB-C port for pairing with various gaming accessories. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 160 customers. Head over to our launch coverage for a closer look.

If you’d rather bring gaming features to your existing Android handset, the Razer Junglecat is worth a look at $100. This accessory clips on to your smartphone, turning it into a Nintendo Switch-like device. It adds two joysticks, ABXY buttons, and a D-Pad for enjoying mobile titles and the like.

We’re also still tracking one of the best prices to date on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB smartphone. Right now it’s 35% off the going rate, bringing it to $780. That’s on top of everything else you’ll find in our Android guide.

ASUS ROG Gaming Smartphone features:

The ASUS ROG Phone is mobile gaming champion, built for epic performance and top-tier control. It’s power-packed with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, optimized for a speedy, lag-free experience. The AMOLED screen is covered front and back with Corning Gorilla Glass, blending durability and gorgeous visuals. And with an innovative GameCool system, the CPU stays cool through fast-paced heat-heavy action games.

