PDP’s GameCube Fight Pad Pro controllers drop to $19 (Save 25%), more from $13

Jun. 19th 2020

Amazon is currently offering the PDP GameCube Fight Pad Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch at $18.79 in your choice of Pikachu or Mario styles. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $25, like you’ll find for other styles, today’s offer saves you 25%, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. Bringing the iconic GameCube controller form-factor to your Switch, this wired gamepad is perfect for getting an edge in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or enabling some co-op action. Alongside a 10-foot cable, you’ll find two designs inspired by Pikachu or Mario with matching color schemes and insignias. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering the PDP Pikachu Deluxe Switch Case for $12.99. Down from $20, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new Amazon low. Sporting a Pikachu-themed design, this case has room for the Switch itself, alongside up to 14 game cards and a mesh pocket for storing extra accessories. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 200 customers.

While you’re decking out your Switch with new accessories, it’s probably time to score some new games, as well. Just yesterday Nintendo kicked off its latest eShop sale, discounting a collection of classic board game titles and more by up to 50%. Shop all the deals right here starting from $2.

PDP GameCube Switch Controller features:

Pick your favorite character and challenge your friends (and enemies!) with this GameCube inspired Pro Controller. Customize your gaming style by playing with the traditional C-Stick or swap it out for a full-size stick with the innovative detachable design. The 10 foot USB cable gives you plenty of room to play and ensures you stay connected during crucial battle moments.

