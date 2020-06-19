Star Traders Frontiers puts players at the helm of a starship “venturing through a massive open universe” rife with alien conflicts. You can customize your ship and crew to become a merchant or a bounty hunter, or even a space pirate in this sci-fi role playing game. Regularly $7 on the App Store, you can now score this one for $3.99. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked and is the first notable price drop since February. Completely void of in-app purchases, new content was just added this month including ships, new Blockade cards, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of gamers. More details below.

Star Traders Frontiers also features procedurally-generated galactic maps to explore and an interesting job/class system that has players authoring their own adventure through the galaxy (“spy, smuggler, explorer, pirate, merchant, bounty hunter, and more — 26 jobs total”). There’s even an “ever-changing narrative” that will birth new friendships, enemies, and personal vendettas.

Command your ship and crew as a space pirate, merchant, bounty hunter, and more in Star Traders: Frontiers – an epic space RPG from Trese Brothers Games. Venture forth into a massive open universe, rich with adventure and the lore of the Star Traders. Choose your path by assembling and commanding your custom crew and spaceship in a constantly evolving galaxy torn by internal strife, political intrigue, and alien threats. Will you fly as a pirate terrorizing shipping lanes, join the solar wars as a military captain, or track targets across the stars as a fearsome bounty hunter?

