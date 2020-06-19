We are now ready to gather up all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to take us into the weekend. While we have some great deals available on Rosetta Stone Lifetime Access and Paperless productivity suite, there are plenty more to add to the lineup from Apple’s digital marketplaces. Today’s highlights include titles like Tacoma, StoryToys Pirate Princess, Star Traders: Frontiers, Le Havre (The Harbor), 911 Operator, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tikal: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia Tigris&Euphrates: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia’s Medici HD: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Watch: Moon Calendar: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Tacoma: $9 (Reg. $20)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DOODLE SQUARES: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cubes : brain teaser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SPACE INVADERS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Suzy Cube: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ravensword: Shadowlands: $5 (Reg. $7 )

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

More on Tacoma:

Tacoma is a narrative adventure from the creators of Gone Home, set aboard a high-tech space station in the year 2088. As you go about your mission, you’ll explore every detail of how the station’s crew lived and worked, finding the clues that add up to a gripping story of trust, fear, and resolve in the face of disaster. At the heart of Tacoma is the facility’s digital surveillance system, which has captured 3D recordings of pivotal moments in the crew’s life on the station. As you explore, echoes of these captured moments surround you. You’ll use your ability to rewind, fast-forward, and move through the physical space of these complex, interwoven scenes to examine events from every angle, reconstructing the multi-layered narrative as you explore.

