Today’s Best Game Deals: Nioh 2 $40 or SE $53, Golf Club PGA Tour $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nioh 2 Special Edition for $53.33 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80, today’s deal is a few bucks under our previous $60 all-time low and the best we have tracked. While this version includes the main game, SteelBook case, a special art book, and the game’s Season Pass, we are also tracking a notable offer on the standard edition at $39.82 shipped on Amazon. Regularly up to $60, this is matching the lowest we have tracked. On top of the almost Dark Souls-like combat and mechanics, Nioh separates itself from the popular FromSoftware franchise with “devastating powers of the supernatural yokai,” its own set of impressive boss encounters, and an extremely deep combat system. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DRAGON BALL FighterZ, Gravity Rush 2, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Bully, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New eShop sale board games up to 50% off
- PS4 Remasters and Retro sale from just $2
- Xbox One Platforming Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox summer sale event 50% or more off games
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $15 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered $8 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $10 (Reg. $20)
- Forager $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Gravity Rush 2 $8.50 (Reg. $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- Just Dance 2020 $20 (Reg. $36+)
- The Last of Us Part II $56 (Reg. $60)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered $16 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Bully $9 (Reg. $15)
- The Warriors $9 (Reg. $15)
- Kingdom Hearts III $8 (Reg. $20+)
- Gears 5 $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Need for Speed: Heat $24 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest XI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- The Division 2 Gold SteelBook $19 (Reg. $30+)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon buy two get one free on select video games
- Borderlands 3 $13 (Reg. $30+)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Trials of Mana $34 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $15 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $26.50 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Redux $40 (Reg. $50)
- RE 7 Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation Collection $8 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $60 (Reg. $200)
- Forza Horizon 4 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus extra 5% off with a Target RedCard
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
