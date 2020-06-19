Enjoy AirPlay 2 and HomeKit with VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR TV at $650 (Save $145)

Best Buy offers the VIZIO M-Series 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K HDR TV (M658-G1) for $649.99 shipped. Typically fetching $795, today’s offer is good for a $145 discount, comes within $50 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. With a 65-inch 4K HDR panel leading the way, this quantum dot TV comes equipped with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility, as well as Chromecast integration. Built-in smart capabilities offer easy access to popular streaming services, as well. There’s also four HDMI ports as well as a USB slot. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 800 customers and you can check out our hands-on review of VIZIO’s P-Series model for an in-depth look on what to expect. More details below.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $25 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 39,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.6/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

VIZIO 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K HDR TV features:

Get cinema-quality visuals with this 65-inch VIZIO M-Series Quantum smart TV. The native 4K resolution delivers sharp, lifelike visuals in the comfort of your home. This VIZIO M-Series Quantum smart TV features Chromecast, Apple AirPlay and Homekit compatibility and boasts an advanced Wi-Fi connectivity for watching content on popular streaming services.

