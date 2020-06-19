Stay cool this summer with Vornado’s mini desktop fan at $25 (Reg. $30)

Jun. 19th 2020

Amazon is now offering the Vornado 133 Compact Air Circulator Fan for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally up to $50, this model regularly sells in the $30 range and is now within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison sake, Home Depot charges $30. Perfect for desktop situations or smaller rooms, this fan uses “Vornado’s signature Vortex air circulation” tech to push air up to 25-feet away. It features 2-speed settings as well as an adjustable tilt head allowing you to direct the cool breeze wherever you want. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers and ships with a 5-year warranty. More details below.

AmazonBasics makes a very similar option that will save you an extra $10 though. This 7-inch model comes in at under $15 Prime shipped and features an additional speed setting compared to today’s lead deal. You won’t get the 5-year warranty here, but it is rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 purchasers at Amazon.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more notable price drops on items for around the house. You’ll find a series of particularly notable Gold Box deals today including multi-tools, DEWALT kits, indoor plants, and much more.

More on the Vornado 133 Compact Air Circulator Fan:

Utilizes Vornado’s signature Vortex air circulation to more effectively move air throughout a room. The 2-speed manual control is easy to use and allows you to dial in your comfort. Equipped with an adjustable tilt head that allows you to direct the air where you need it. Deep-pitched blades paired with an inlet guide cone, enclosed air duct, and spiral grill help move air up to 25 feet. Backed by a 5-year hassle-free and supported by a customer service team based in Andover, KS.

