Amazon has plants, succulents, and more from $12 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off live succulents and house plants. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is a 6-pack of Air Plants for $12.99. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll receive six various Ionantha air plants, which are easy to care for and quickly add an extra layer of design to your decor. The best part? You only have to spritz them with water every 2-days. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 300 Amazon customers.

Another standout is this 16-pack of Succulents of Assorted Plants for $29.99. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate. This 16-pack is an easy way to outfit your space with some new plants. You’ll only need to water them once a week, making them easy to care for. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on discounted plants and more. You’ll find various plants on sale from $13.

More on Ionantha Air Plants:

WATERING NEEDS | Spritz air plants with water every 1-2 days. OR fill bowl with water and float air plants in the water for 20-60 mins every week. Turn upside down so excess water can drain away.

FERTILIZING NEEDS | Use an air plant-specific fertilizer or a bromeliad fertilizer a few times a year. Another option is to use a regular, water soluble houseplant fertilizer at 1/4 of the recommended strength.

SOIL | SUN | POTTING | Air plants absorb moisture through their leaves, not through their roots. No soil needed. Simply place inside the decorative container or arrangement. Indirect sunlight – too much and they will fry.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!