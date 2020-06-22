Celebrate The Art of Death Stranding with this hardcover book: $26 (Reg. $32+)

Amazon is now offering The Art of Death Stranding hardcover book for $25.99 shipped. Originally $40 and currently fetching $36 from Barnes & Noble, today’s offer is within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked and the best current price we can find. This is the official art book for Hideo Kojima’s BAFTA-award winning Death Stranding. The legendary game designer’s first title after the beloved Metal Gear series features gorgeous art direction, an insane narrative, and plenty of the over-the-top characters the director is known for. This 256-page book celebrates all of that and more with loads of artwork by acclaimed Metal Gear artist, Yoji Shinkawa. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if the art book doesn’t interest you, one of these Prime Posters from $14 is another great way to show off your Death Stranding fandom. The made in the USA glossy posters measure out at 16- x 24-inches and go up from there.

For more gaming book deals, ComiXology still has a number of them on sale as well as a host of other graphic novels starting from just $1. On the gaming side of things, head over to this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch game deals.

More on The Art of Death Stranding hardcover book :

After the collapse of civilization, Sam Bridges must journey across a ravaged landscape crawling with otherworldly threats to save mankind from the brink of extinction. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience for the PlayStation®4 system, nominated for the DICE Game of the Year Award.

