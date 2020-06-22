It’s now time to kick the week off with Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Every morning we collect the day’s most notable price drops on apps via Apple’s digital marketplaces. While deals on KeepSolid VPN Unlimited continue today, we have a nice collection of mobile apps to add to the list. On top of a series of deals on the hilarious Goat Simulator franchise, we also have SEGA’s Football Manager 2020, Phocus: Portrait mode editor, Baldur’s Gate II: EE, The Great Coffee App, and more. Head below for today’s complete collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: QR + BarCode Scanner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: National Weather Forecast Data: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Farming Simulator 16: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Clown: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2020 Mobile: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Spyglass: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Monkey Ball HD $21, Borderlands Handsome $13, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tikal: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia Tigris&Euphrates: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia’s Medici HD: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Watch: Moon Calendar: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Tacoma: $9 (Reg. $20)

More on Football Manager 2020 Mobile:

Manage your football club, your way this season in Football Manager 2020 Mobile – the fast-track to footballing greatness. Effortlessly build your dream squad, win titles and feel the rush as you battle your way to the very top of the game, wherever and whenever you want. Featuring more than 60 leagues from 21 of the top footballing nations, will you challenge for domestic glory or opt for an adventure abroad? Your club choice is where your story begins. Will you select a team familiar with success or a sleeping giant in need of a new direction? The decision is yours.

