Smartphone Accessories: Aukey MFi Lightning Cable 3-pack $15 (45% off), more

Aukey Store US via Amazon is currently offering a 3-pack of its MFi USB-C to Lightning Cables in varying lengths for $14.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $27, this bundle just dropped to $22 and is now down an extra $7. In total you’ll save 45%, with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Including three cables of different lengths, you’ll add a 6-, 3-, and 1-foot cable into your charging arsenal. Perfect for refueling everywhere from the desk to on the couch or in bed, these cables are wrapped in braided nylon for added durability and support USB-C PD charging specs. Rated 4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

When used with the original Apple USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery, this cable fast charges your iPhone 11 / XS / XR and iPad Pro. USB 2.0 supports data transfer at up to 480Mbps. Tough braided nylon cable with aramid fiber support cores and slim, reversible connectors for easy connection and dependable daily use MFi-certified cable ensures full compatibility with iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector, and Mac or other computers with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port. Varied Lengths and Uses: 1ft is convenient for charging your phone with a power bank.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!