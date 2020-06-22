Smartphone Accessories: Aukey MFi Lightning Cable 3-pack $15 (45% off), more

- Jun. 22nd 2020 10:27 am ET

0

Aukey Store US via Amazon is currently offering a 3-pack of its MFi USB-C to Lightning Cables in varying lengths for $14.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $27, this bundle just dropped to $22 and is now down an extra $7. In total you’ll save 45%, with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Including three cables of different lengths, you’ll add a 6-, 3-, and 1-foot cable into your charging arsenal. Perfect for refueling everywhere from the desk to on the couch or in bed, these cables are wrapped in braided nylon for added durability and support USB-C PD charging specs. Rated 4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

When used with the original Apple USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery, this cable fast charges your iPhone 11 / XS / XR and iPad Pro. USB 2.0 supports data transfer at up to 480Mbps. Tough braided nylon cable with aramid fiber support cores and slim, reversible connectors for easy connection and dependable daily use

MFi-certified cable ensures full compatibility with iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector, and Mac or other computers with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port. Varied Lengths and Uses: 1ft is convenient for charging your phone with a power bank.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go