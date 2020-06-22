Apple’s official 18W USB-C wall charger hits all-time low at $13 (Reg. $29)

DailySteals offers the Apple 18W USB-C Power Adapter for $12.99 shipped when promo code DSAPLE is applied during checkout. Regularly $29, it’s currently down to $20 at Amazon. Today’s deal is $7 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked all-time. Opt for Apple’s official USB-C wall charger and enjoy 18W speeds alongside a design that will fit in beautifully with your first-party accessories. This model is compatible with various iPads and iPhones as long as you have a USB-C male cable on-hand.

Today’s deal is particularly notable even when compared to all third-party USB-C wall chargers on the market at Amazon. For instance, Aukey’s 18W alternative sells for $2 more than today’s featured deal. It offers the same speeds, but the footprint is notably smaller than the lead offer above. That said, today’s $13 price tag is about as good as it gets on a wall charger with these type of speeds.

Make sure to check out Anker’s WWDC sale for even more USB-C charging gear today. That includes its new 4-port PowerPort desktop charger, which offers up to 100W USB-C speeds, making it an ideal companion for Apple’s latest MacBooks and more.

Apple 18W USB-C Wall Charger features:

The Apple 18W USB-C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB-C-enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) for optimal charging performance. Charging cable sold separately.

