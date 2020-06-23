Deco Gear’s wooden headphone stand stores your cans with elegance at $17.50

BuyDig is currently offering the Deco Gear Wood Headphone Stand for $17.49 shipped. Normally $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is a match of our last mention and is the best available. This headphone stand adds a bit of elegance to any office space. You’ll be able to store any sized headphones on this wooden stand, which shows off your cans beautifully. It’s made of “real wood” with each layer “bent over time to form its shape” while still keeping the grain. Ratings are quite slim here, but Deco Gear is well-reviewed at Amazon.

Deco Gear Wood Headphone Stand features:

Enjoy this quality, universally-sized stable wooden headphone stand, made for standard headphone sizes from brands like Beats Audio, Klipsch, Audio Technica, Logitech, Sennheiser and many more. Provide yourself peace of mind! This stand eliminates the risk of your headphones falling off your desk and breaking, as well as cord entanglement. The classic design will fit beautifully in any room. It does not stretch or alter the shape of the headband.

