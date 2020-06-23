Hot on the heels of Acer announcing four new gaming rigs, Dell is back at it again with all-new laptops for families to enjoy gaming this summer. Whether you’re wanting to play with your kids, or they’re wanting to battle with each other, Dell’s refreshed G Series offers quite a few killer features for entry-level gamers. Dell is announcing an updated G7 laptop, G5 desktop, and even new monitors. Pricing isn’t that bad, honestly, with computers starting as low as $700 and monitors from $280.

Dell’s refreshed G7 Laptop is perfect for portable gaming

The refreshed Dell G7 15- and 17-inch gaming laptops offer a “sophisticated style” that can “easily go from classroom to gaming.” Being completely redesigned from previous generations, you’re getting a slim build that offers powerful performance with things like customizable chassis lighting. The new G7 brings all-around improvements from the previous generation by dropping 4mm in overall height when closed. The bezels also got a trim from 9.9mm to 6.5mm on the 15-inch and 8.16mm on the 17-inch.

You’ll get Intel’s latest 10th generation processors (up to i9) here, and up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or Super graphics cards here. This provides plenty of raw horsepower to play the latest titles, including those that support ray tracing. The 4-zone RGB keyboard and Game Shift macro key give you customizability, and Nahimic 3D Audio provides a “360-degree soundscape.”

Dell’s G7 17-inch is available today from $1,429.99. The G7 15-inch will be available starting June 29 for $1,429.99.

Dive into gaming with Dell’s budget-focused G5 desktop

If you’re not ready to drop nearly $1,500 on a laptop, the Dell G5 Desktop is a great option. It offers Intel’s 10th generation processors just like the G7 laptop above. However, you’ll score either VR-capable GeForce GTX/RTX graphics cards or the Radeon RX 5600, depending on which model you choose. This is perfect for gaming at 1080p or in VR, giving you a great starting place.

Tool-less entry allows you to expand or upgrade your new desktop as time goes on, swapping in a more powerful graphics card or extra storage should you need it. There’s full RGB LED lighting and an optional clear side panel so you can easily customize this desktop to fit any battle station.

Dell’s G5 Desktop will be available starting July 9 at around $699.99.

Step up your visual game with Dell’s latest monitors

If you’re still rocking an older 720p or 1080p monitor, it’s time to upgrade. Dell is launching two new monitors today, with the S2721DGF flat and S2721HGF curved models.

Starting with the flat display, you’ll be getting VESA DisplayHDR 400 here, alongside an IPS panel, 1440p resolution, and a 165Hz refresh rate with support for both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync. The gaming-inspired design offers both “functional and aesthetic benefits” through ultra-thin bezels on three sides and an intuitive OSD navigation with a joystick and shortcut buttons. The adjustable stand allows you to customize the height to fit your needs perfectly.

On the other hand, the curved monitor packs a 1080p VA panel. Clocking in at 144Hz, this high refresh rate monitor leverages NVIDIA’s G-SYNC technology for tear-free gaming. It also has a newly revamped gaming-inspired design and even has optimized ventilation on the back for better heat dispersal.

Dell’s 27-inch Flat 1440p Gaming Monitor will be available July 28 for $569.99. The 27-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor will be available starting August 21 for $279.99.

