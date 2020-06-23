We are now ready to collect all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we still have a series of Goat Simulator games on sale from $1 right here as well as some of the best Parallels Desktop 15 prices of the year, it’s now time to gather all of today’s most notable price drops from Apple’s digital marketplaces. Highlights of today’s lineup include Spirit Roots, iWriter, Fast Camera, Nimian Legends, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Air Tracker – Bluetooth Finder: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends : Vandgels: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fast Camera: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Polaris Office Mobile: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 15 from $60 (25% off)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Disney Afternoon Collection $5, Sonic Mania $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: QR + BarCode Scanner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: National Weather Forecast Data: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Farming Simulator 16: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Clown: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2020 Mobile: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Spyglass: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Spirit Roots :

Spirit Roots is a traditional 2D platformer where you run, jump, fight, evade traps, collect coins, and beat bosses. With a stitched-together artwork, the visual will remind you of the scenes from the movie Coraline. The fighting was so fierce that in the end only one small piece remained of each of the planets. At that point, the inhabitants of all of the planets decided that they would have to stop fighting in order to survive. So, they stitched together the remaining pieces of their worlds into one large planet with a single, absolute condition: no one could violate anyone else’s borders.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!