We are tracking some amazing Parallels virtual desktop app deals today. Parallels, one of our favorite virtual desktop companies, is celebrating its birthday today with one of its biggest sales of the year. With no codes required, you can now score 25% off all new licenses of Parallels Desktop. Head below for all the details.

Parallels Virtual Desktop Birthday Sale:

While just about all versions of the popular Parallels virtual desktop app are eligible for today’s sale, the most popular option for home users is the Parallels Desktop for Mac Standard Edition perpetual license for $74.99. That’s 25% off the going $100 rate at Amazon and direct from Parallels. It is also well under the usual 10% or 15% price drop we tend to see.

You’ll also find the same 25% off available on the 1-year subscription option. While going this route comes with free upgrades and is a little less expensive off the top at $59.99, you will have to maintain subscription payments to retain access, unlike the perpetual license above.

For those unfamiliar, the Parallels virtual desktop app is among the best ways to run Windows apps on your Mac. But it does much more than that. You can boot up a copy of Windows on your Mac without restarting the machine and even drag and drop files between operating systems, test apps, and access applications only available to Windows users, among other things.

Today’s sale is also eligible on Parallels Desktop PRO and Parallels Desktop Business edition as well. Just take note, today’s deals do not include upgrades from previous versions and will only apply to the first year of subscription-based purchases. It is live from today through July 1, 2020.

Parallels Desktop Deals: Whether you need to run Windows programs that don't have Mac versions, or you are making the switch from PC to Mac and need to transfer your data, Parallels Desktop has you covered. Use Windows side-by-side with macOS (no restarting required). Share files and folders, copy and paste images and text & drag and drop files between Mac and Windows applications.

