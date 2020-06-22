Today we are tracking some great deals on the hilarious Goat Simulator iOS games. With some notable price drops, you’ll be wreaking all out goat-induced havoc on unsuspecting bystanders starting from just $1. The original title that started it all is now available on the App Store for $0.99. Regularly $3, but has sold for as much as $8 in the last year or two, today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked on the App Store. Goat Simulator is the “latest in goat simulation technology” so you no longer “have to fantasize about being a goat, your mobile dreams have finally come true!” Rated 4+ stars from thousands. And there are plenty more Goat Simulator games on sale today for you to browse through below.

Including the titular goat’s trip to space, MMO land, and more, there are loads of Goat Sim games on sale today. That includes the bank robbery and heist-themed outting, PAYDAY, and the GoatZ zombie infused experience.

But be sure to browse through he rest of today’s iOS lineup before digging into the Goat Simulator price drops. We have deals on titles like SEGA’s Football Manager 2020, Phocus: Portrait mode editor, Baldur’s Gate II: EE, The Great Coffee App, and more right here.

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $4 (Reg. $7)

More on Goat Simulator:

Goat Simulator is the latest in goat simulation technology, bringing next-gen goat simulation to YOU. You no longer have to fantasize about being a goat, your mobile dreams have finally come true! Gameplay-wise, Goat Simulator is all about causing as much destruction as you possibly can as a goat. It has been compared to an old-school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you’re a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff. more! When it comes to goats, not even the sky is the limit, as you can probably just bug through it and crash the game.

