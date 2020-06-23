Race Portal scans your id cars into the Hot Wheels app from $20 (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is offering the Hot Wheels id Race Portal (FXB53) for $21.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can knock the price down to $20.27. Originally $40, we have seen it down in the $30 range for most of 2020 with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. Part of the Hot Wheels Smart Track System set, the race portal will allow users to scan id cars into the Hot Wheels id app for a mixed play experience. From there you can earn digital rewards as well receive stats and details on car performance, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

While the Hot Wheels id Race Portal ships with two id cars (Twin Mill and GT Hunter), we are still tracking some notable deals on individual vehicles starting from around $3 Prime shipped on Amazon. You can browse through those options right here.

To learn more about how the Hot Wheels Smart Track System and id cars work, swing by our hands-on video review.

For more toy deals, be sure to swing by Amazon’s ongoing Green Toys event as well this official Disney toy sale from $10. The new must-see Nintendo and Seinfeld LEGO sets are worth a look as well.

More on the Hot Wheels id Race Portal:

Hot Wheels id takes vehicle play to a new level of pulse pounding excitement, offering a first-of-its kind mixed play experience.

Track speed and count laps with your classic Hot Wheels track. With every milestone conquered, kids’ racing prowess is boosted.

Play mini games and track speeds and laps of up to 6 cars at a time using the Hot Wheel Race Portal.

Connect safely and play endlessly with two exclusive Hot Wheels id vehicles; Twin Mill and GT Hunter included.

