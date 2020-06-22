Today, we are tracking a large collection of deals on Disney toys directly from the official shopDisney online storefront. This new promotional event runs through today and ends tomorrow. Starting from $10, there is a wide selection of toys on sale right now representing most of the popular Disney franchises including everything from Toy Story and the Little Mermaid to Aladdin, Moana, and Star Wars, as well as classics like Mickey Mouse and friends. Head below for more details.

New Disney toys sale from $10:

If you’re in the market for some Disney toys, now is a great time to strike. With some many different Disney characters on display here, this is a perfect opportunity to fill out your collection, score some birthday gifts, or just to get that Disney fan in your life something special. Everything on the site ships free in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

One standout here, among the many, would have to be the 12-inch Disney Buzz Lightyear Interactive Talking Action Figure at $20. Regularly $33 direct from Disney, this one sells for as much at Amazon where it has never dropped below $30 and carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 1,300 customers. This figure has 10 built-in audible phrases, laser lights, press-button wing release, retractable helmet, and fully articulated joints.

Browse through the rest of the Disney toys sale right here. And you’ll find some deep deals on Green Toys at Amazon as well as in this morning’s Fisher-price roundup.

In the world of Disney news, here are the Toy Story x Reebok Woody and Buzz Fury OG sneakers, Columbia’s latest Disney Collection, and LEGO’s 1,700-piece Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

More on the Buzz Lightyear Interactive Talking Figure:

Buzz Lightyear is never at a loss for words. Everyone’s favorite Space Ranger has plenty to say as this talking action figure. Featuring more than 10 phrases, plus laser lights, Buzz starts speaking when he detects another interactive character nearby. Press blue, red, and green buttons on front to hear 10+ phrases including ”This planet is toxic,” ”Scanning perimeter,” and ”Laser at full power”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!