Wyze is a fan-favorite around here when it comes to budget-friendly security cameras or smart home devices. While the cameras sport 24/7 on-board recording and free 14-day rolling online storage, the motion capture timeframe is currently limited to just 12 seconds when stored in the cloud. That means if something happens to trigger the motion recording, and an event happens more than 12 seconds later, it’s not stored. That’s where Wyze Complete Motion Capture comes into play, offering up start to finish recordings of any motion that’s detected.

Wyze expands its motion capture capabilities

Currently, there are absolutely no monthly fees to use any of Wyze Cam’s online capabilities. You’ll get no-cost 14-day rolling cloud storage of all motion captures. However, the motion captures are currently limited to 12-second recordings once every five minutes. So, if there’s motion inside your home, and something happens after that first 12 seconds (or after a minute or two), you won’t have an online capture of said recording.

Now, if you are using a microSD card, then this isn’t as big of a problem, as the internal storage is used to record everything that happens. However, if your Wyze Cam is stolen, the recordings are gone with it.

One low fee gives you peace of mind

Wyze Complete Motion Capture brings additional peace of mind to Wyze Cam owners. It expands your Wyze Cam’s capabilities by allowing it to record (and store online) the entire motion section, start to finish. Recordings are still only stored for 14 days, but chances are, that’ll be plenty for anyone.

The cost of Wyze Complete Motion Capture is $1.49 per camera, per month. Wyze isn’t introducing a paywall here in the least, however, as they will still offer their free tier of recording which stores the first 12 seconds in the cloud for you.

Wyze, the security camera that just keeps getting better

Originally, Wyze was just a low-cost IP camera. But through a series of software updates and product launches, Wyze has become a go-to for whole-home security and smart products. This is just the latest from the company, with even more products on the horizon.

9to5Toys take

If you’ve yet to check out Wyze Cam, be sure to do so. The cameras start at around $25 on Amazon, and there are several other product lines like Sense, Bulb, and Plug to take a gander at. Most of these items come in at the lower end of the pricing scale for their respective categories, while offering high-end features like voice control support and a fantastic app.

