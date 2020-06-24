Save hundreds on this self-sharpening 18-pc. Calphalon Knife Block Set at $90

- Jun. 24th 2020 12:08 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $330 $90
0

Today only, Woot is offering the 18-piece Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Knife Block Set at $89.99 shipped for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This set originally sold as a Bed Bath and Beyond exclusive at $330 where it is currently out of stock. A very similar 20-piece set on Amazon sells for $330 right now. Needless to say, this is a massive discount on a pricey cutlery set and a great chance to score a high-end solution without the premium pricing. Along with the lifetime warranty from Calphalon, this set’s included knife block also doubles as a ceramic sharpener that automatically touches up your blades with every use. You’re looking at fully forged, high-carbon, no-stain German steel with stamped Asian steel for the steak knives. It also includes just about everything you need as well as a bread knife and kitchen shears. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If the Calphalon option above is still too pricey for your casual cooking needs, take a closer look at the AmazonBasics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set. It goes for under $27 Prime shipped, comes with 14-pieces, and carries solid ratings from over 3,300 customers. While you won’t get the built-in sharpener or the lifetime warranty here, the significant amount of savings might very well be worth the trade-off for some.

Speaking of kitchenware, the Blendtec Classic Fit Blender is up to $90 off for today only and you can save 50% on the Blue Diamond Grill Genie right now. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Calphalon SharpIN Knife Block Set:

The Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN 18-pc. Cutlery Set with SharpIN Technology features a block with built-in sharpeners that automatically sharpen straight edge knives with every use. Knives are crafted from premium materials with a fully forged blade, bolster and tang, and use high-carbon, no-stain steel.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $330 $90
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Calphalon

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard