Save hundreds on this self-sharpening 18-pc. Calphalon Knife Block Set at $90

Today only, Woot is offering the 18-piece Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Knife Block Set at $89.99 shipped for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This set originally sold as a Bed Bath and Beyond exclusive at $330 where it is currently out of stock. A very similar 20-piece set on Amazon sells for $330 right now. Needless to say, this is a massive discount on a pricey cutlery set and a great chance to score a high-end solution without the premium pricing. Along with the lifetime warranty from Calphalon, this set’s included knife block also doubles as a ceramic sharpener that automatically touches up your blades with every use. You’re looking at fully forged, high-carbon, no-stain German steel with stamped Asian steel for the steak knives. It also includes just about everything you need as well as a bread knife and kitchen shears. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If the Calphalon option above is still too pricey for your casual cooking needs, take a closer look at the AmazonBasics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set. It goes for under $27 Prime shipped, comes with 14-pieces, and carries solid ratings from over 3,300 customers. While you won’t get the built-in sharpener or the lifetime warranty here, the significant amount of savings might very well be worth the trade-off for some.

Speaking of kitchenware, the Blendtec Classic Fit Blender is up to $90 off for today only and you can save 50% on the Blue Diamond Grill Genie right now. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Calphalon SharpIN Knife Block Set:

The Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN 18-pc. Cutlery Set with SharpIN Technology features a block with built-in sharpeners that automatically sharpen straight edge knives with every use. Knives are crafted from premium materials with a fully forged blade, bolster and tang, and use high-carbon, no-stain steel.

