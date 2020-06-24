Score a new all-time low on Google Pixelbook Go 4K at $275 off, more from $584

Best Buy is currently offering the Google Pixelbook Go 4K i7/16GB/256GB for $1,124.10 shipped when activating the on-page offer. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to lock-in today’s pricing, but it’s free to sign up. Typically fetching $1,399, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch 4K touchscreen display and comes powered by an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, as well as 256GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Plus, two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity alongside a 3.5mm port. Rated 5/5 stars and you can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the standard Pixelbook Go. Head below for more.

Also on sale, My Best Buy members can score the standard Google Pixelbook Go m3/8GB/64GB for $584.10 with the on-page offer. Down from $649, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is one of the lowest to date. Here you’ll score much of the same feature set as the lead deal, but with a 1080p display. Rated 4.2/5 stars 225 shoppers.

Right now you can also still score HP’s 11.6-inch Chromebook for $169, slashing 23% off the going rate. Or if you’re after something a with a more premium build, Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook has dropped to a low at $100 off.

Google Pixelbook Go 4K features:

Pixelbook Go is the Chromebook that goes anywhere, then keeps going. It’s barely 2 pounds and just 13mm thin. So whether you’re collaborating on a Google Doc in a cafe, catching up on emails during a flight, or watching movies while on vacation, you can do more on the go. Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

