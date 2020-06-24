Hyper’s 10W wireless charging USB-C hub hits $50 (Save 50%), more from $10

- Jun. 24th 2020 1:32 pm ET

0

Hyper has kicked off a summer sale that’s taking as much as 50% off a selection of USB-C hubs and more from $10. Shipping is free across the board. One highlight is on the HyperDrive Wireless Charger USB-C Hub at $49.99. Down from $100, today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked this year and matching the all-time low. Combining a USB-C Hub and 10W Qi charging pad, this accessory is a versatile way to upgrade your workstation. Alongside HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and memory card slots, there’s also three USB 3.0 ports and a USB-C PD input. That’s on top of the ability to wirelessly refuel your iPhone at 7.5W speeds, or 10W for those with Android handsets. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other top picks include:

Earlier today, Anker kicked off its latest sale at Amazon with dual Qi charging pads, USB-C hubs, and more from $11. That’s on top of all the other discounts that can be had by swinging by our smartphone accessories guide.

HyperDrive Wireless Charger USB-C Hub features:

Wireless charging stand with multiple angles. Built-in 8-in-1 USB-C hub. Turns a single USB-C into 8 ports. Optimized for iPhone 8/X/XS/XR wireless charging. Also supports 5/10W high speed Android wireless charging. Fully adjustable stand with 3 wireless charging coils to allow the iPhone to be wirelessly charged in any angle or position

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Hyper

Hyper

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go