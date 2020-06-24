Hyper’s 10W wireless charging USB-C hub hits $50 (Save 50%), more from $10

Hyper has kicked off a summer sale that’s taking as much as 50% off a selection of USB-C hubs and more from $10. Shipping is free across the board. One highlight is on the HyperDrive Wireless Charger USB-C Hub at $49.99. Down from $100, today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked this year and matching the all-time low. Combining a USB-C Hub and 10W Qi charging pad, this accessory is a versatile way to upgrade your workstation. Alongside HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and memory card slots, there’s also three USB 3.0 ports and a USB-C PD input. That’s on top of the ability to wirelessly refuel your iPhone at 7.5W speeds, or 10W for those with Android handsets. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other top picks include:

Earlier today, Anker kicked off its latest sale at Amazon with dual Qi charging pads, USB-C hubs, and more from $11. That’s on top of all the other discounts that can be had by swinging by our smartphone accessories guide.

HyperDrive Wireless Charger USB-C Hub features:

Wireless charging stand with multiple angles. Built-in 8-in-1 USB-C hub. Turns a single USB-C into 8 ports. Optimized for iPhone 8/X/XS/XR wireless charging. Also supports 5/10W high speed Android wireless charging. Fully adjustable stand with 3 wireless charging coils to allow the iPhone to be wirelessly charged in any angle or position

