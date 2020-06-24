Rare savings on Spigen Apple Watch bands and AirPods cases from $6.50

Spigen’s Amazon storefront is offering a handful of notable price drops on its Apple Watch accessories. Headlining is the Air Fit Sport Band in both 38/40mm or 42/44mm sizes for $6.99 Prime shipped when promo code SPIGEN50 is applied during checkout. That’s a $7 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen all-time. This sport band offers an affordable alternative to other options on the market with a soft silicone design that adjusts easily to fit your wrist. It’s available in various colors and has great ratings from Amazon customers so far. Hit the jump for additional deals.

You can also use the same SPIGEN50 promo code to pick up the brand’s AirPods 1/2 Case for $6.49 or opt for the AirPods Pro version at $6.99. That’s as much as $7 off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen. These nifty silicone cases an extra level of protection for your AirPods. Plus, there is a built-in carabiner, so you can easily attach your case to a bag and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Spigen Air Fit Apple Watch Band features:

  • A classic design for everyday style
  • Soft silicone for long-lasting comfort
  • Customizable fit with an adjustable band
  • Hassle-free installation and removal
  • Compatible with Apple Watch 44mm Series 5/4, 42mm Series 3/2/1

