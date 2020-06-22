Score a 33% discount on Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Display at a 2020 low of $100

Lenovo is currently offering its 10-inch Assistant-enabled Smart Display for $99.99 shipped when code DISPLAY10DEAL has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $150, like you’ll find at B&H, it’s currently marked down to $130 at Best Buy. Today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date and lowest in several months. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to an up to 10-inch screen. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for smart lighting control or watching videos. Plus, you’ll be able to pull up smart camera feeds and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. In our hands-on review, we found it to excel as a kitchen countertop companion. Hit the jump for more details.

Save even more when you trade Assistant off for Alexa and grab Amazon’s Echo Show 8 at $90. This smart display packs a nearly identical feature set to the lead deal, aside from the smaller overall footprint, less screen real estate, and a lack of support for Google’s voice assistant.

Or for those looking to leverage an existing Assistant speaker in the kitchen, this highly-rated Home Mini mount for $8 is the way to go. You’ll be able to take advantage of Google’s voice assistant for measurement conversions, recipes, and plenty of other cooking knowhow. This mount will make it easy to relocate an existing speaker without taking up valuable countertop space.

Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display features:

Make everyday life easier with this 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display. Its built-in Google Assistant responds quickly to your voice commands, whether you need to check your morning commute or bring up a recipe, and the brilliant Full HD touch screen offers a colorful, crisp view. This Lenovo Smart Display lets you catch up with family and friends using video chat

