Get two Google Home Mini Smart Speakers for $40, today only ($70 value)

Today only, Woot offers a 2-pack of Google Home Mini Smart Speakers for $39.99. As a comparison, there’s at least $70 worth of value here but Best Buy is currently charging $30 per unit. Today’s offer is a great way to outfit your home with Mini speakers, easily expanding any Assistant-focused setup. Simply call out “Hey Google…” and you’ll have access to all of your favorite smart home accessories, news, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Prefer Alexa? You can currently grab the third-generation Echo Dot for $30, which offer much of the same functionality as today’s featured deal, albeit for Amazon’s smart home ecosystem.

While we’re talking about Google’s smart home platform, you can save on the Nest Secure system today, as well. It’s currently down to $249 from the usual $399 price tag.

Google Home Mini features:

Get hands-free help in any room. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to get answers from Google, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment, and control your smart home.

