Outfit the front door with Ultraloq’s Pro Smart Deadbolt from $130 (Save $49)

Today only, Woot offers the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt with Wi-Fi Bridge for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Down from its $199 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. With six different ways to unlock your door, this deadbolt will allow tech savvy homeowners to enjoy smart home control and the like without forcing their significant other or roommates to. On top of Alexa and Assistant voice control, there’s a smartphone app, fingerprint sensor, keypad, and geofence unlocking. Of course, you can always use a traditional key if the need ever arrises. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 900 customers. Hit the jump for more.

Included in the lead deal is a Wi-Fi bridge that allows you to remotely monitor your deadbolt and unlock from anywhere. It also brings Alexa and Assistant support into the mix, as mentioned. But if you’re willing to forgo that functionality, you can grab the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt by itself for $129.99. Down from $179 at Amazon, today’s offer saves you an extra $20 from the featured bundle and matches the all-time low.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup at a discount. On the security front, today Anker released a new system that’ll work in tandem with its HomeKit cameras. Get all the details right here.

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt features:

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro is a secure and versatile smart deadbolt that offers 6-in-1 keyless entry to your home. The Bridge upgrade allows you to control the access to your door while you’re away from your home and monitor all activity remotely. Voice control with Alexa, Google Assistant. Works with IFTTT.

