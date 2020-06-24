Refresh the family’s workout gear from just $5.50 in today’s Gold Box sale

- Jun. 24th 2020 9:11 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a selection of C9 Champion workout apparel for men, women, and kids. All of the products in today’s sale ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. And just about everything carries a solid 4+ star rating. While we have seen a pair of Gold Box sales from Reebok and Columbia as well as a wide ranging adidas promotion featuring a host of workout gear, this C9 sale offers some great options starting from just $5.50. If you’re anything like me, the brand names don’t carry much weight in the gym anyway, making today’s sale even more notable. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Amazon C9 Champion Sale:

As we mentioned above, adidas just launched a very notable End of Season sale that’s offering up to 50% off footwear, apparel, and more. You can browse through our top picks from that sale right here and then head over to our fashion deals hub for even more.

More on the C9 Men’s Gym Short-9 Inseam:

  • 100% Polyester
  • Imported
  • Drawstring closure
  • Machine Wash
  • Loose fit: Relaxed fit for comfort and mobility
  • Drawstring Waist
  • Wickable fabric

