Amazon Reebok sale with deals from $22: Footwear, workout gear, more

- Jun. 24th 2020 8:46 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off select Reebok apparel and footwear. As always, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with mostly solid ratings. Whether it’s for your next workout or to upgrade your casual summer fit, you’ll find everything from gym shoes and sneakers to shorts, workout apparel, t-shirts, crewnecks, and much more. Much like today’s Gold Box Columbia sale, you can score some great essentials starting from $22. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale.

Amazon Reebok Sale:

While we are talking Reebok, be sure to check the its collaboration with Disney on the Toy Story Woody and Buzz Fury OG sneakers.

But there are loads of notable apparel deals running right now. When it comes to sportswear, be sure to browse through ongoing sales at Nike, Backcountry, Under Armour, New Balance, and everything else you’ll find right here.

More on the Reebok Classic Renaissance Sneaker:

  • Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch
  • DURABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIAL: Synthetic leather upper for soft support and stitched overlays for a classic style
  • Low-cut construction for better freedom of motion at the ankles
  • Memory Tech foam sockliner for premier comfort and feel

