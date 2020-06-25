Ditch the oil and gas for Greenworks’ Electric String Trimmer $110 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the Greenworks 13-inch 40V Electric Cordless String Trimmer and Edger for $109.99 shipped. That’s down $40 from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in months. Notable features here include a gas and oil-free design, which will help cutdown on any unnecessary fumes. It sports a 13-inch cutting deck that’s powered by Greenworks’ 40V ecosystem. A combination string trimmer and edger design makes it easy to keep your lawn looking clean this summer. The telescoping rod also comes in handy to ensure that you’re cutting at the right height. It ships with a battery and wall charger. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you just need a string trimmer, consider going with this much more affordable BLACK+DECKER 5A option at under $40. You’ll need an outdoor extension cord here, and will forego the cordless design, but there’s still a lot to like. It’s a great budget option that won’t break the bank if you have a smaller property or just want to do light trimming. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Greenworks 13-inch Electric String Trimmer features:

Gas free cordless design eliminates the gas hassle while getting the job done

Lighter, reliable, easy push button start will not wear your arms out. No-load speed (RPM): 0 – 9,000

Pivoting head allows for edging and trimming capability with edging wheel

Compatible GreenWorks Replacement Spool, Model 29252 and 29092

