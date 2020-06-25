We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While things have been somewhat slow on the app deal front for a few weeks, that all ends today. We are now tracking quite a substantial list of top-tier apps on sale including everything from The Room series to Kingdom Rush games and much more. Other highlights in today’s lineup range from Minesweeper Genius and Agent A: A puzzle in disguise to Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Slayaway Camp, Ticket to Ride, Terraforming Mars, and much more. You’ll definitely want to head below to take a closer look at today’s wide ranging Mac and iOS app deal collection.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Minesweeper Genius: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evo Explores: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Jaipur: the board game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: .projekt: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Kingdom Rush HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Ticket to Ride: $3 (Reg. $7)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: WordPack: Word Cloud Generator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: HaloPDF -PDF Converter&Scanner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Contacts Backup－Easy Export: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FlickType Keyboard: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: KIDS: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anonymous Me: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: She Sees Red Interactive Movie: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 15 from $60 (25% off)

More on Kingdom Rush Vengeance :

Get ready to show the Kingdom who the real boss is in the best tower defense available! Face empires of mighty enemies and clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching new towers, training legendary heroes and getting all the achievements. 18 NEW TOWERS, each with unique abilities and special powers. Choose your arsenal of towers and make devastating combinations to stop your enemies! 25 CHALLENGING STAGES across 5 lands ripe for the taking! 13 POWERFUL HEROES who will follow your command without hesitation. 60+ DEADLY ENEMIES that will put all of your wit and tactical skills to the test.

